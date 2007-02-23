Wedding excitement for Elizabeth and Alexandra

As the countdown begins to Elizabeth Hurley's much-anticipated March 3 wedding to Arun Nayar in the UK, feverish last-minute preparations are underway in India to ensure the second ceremony, to be held the following Friday, is one fit for a princess.



Having wed on the Sunday in a typical English affair at Sudeley Castle, close to Elizabeth's home in the Cotswolds, the wedding party will then move to Arun's homeland for another India-themed ceremony. Although the couple are keeping the venue under their hats, it's believed to be a Maharajah's palace in Jodhpur, a stunning city in the western Indian region of Rajasthan.



Umaid Bhawan Palace, the 347-room home of Jodhpur's ruling family, would certainly provide a spectacular backdrop to any festivities. Set high above the desert city of Jodhpur, the lavish sandstone palace is surrounded by 26 acres of flower-filled gardens. It also has a hotel attached for guests, the staff of which have apparently been told to prepare for a celebrity wedding.



Estee Lauder model Elizabeth is not the only famous face set to wed the first weekend in March. Princess Alexandra will tie the knot with her photographer beau Martin Joergensen on March 3 at a small church in Oster Egede, 50 km south of Copenhagen. After the ceremony the couple plan to hold a reception for 120 guests at the Manor House which forms part of the church complex.