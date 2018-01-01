Victoria plays prank on photographers with Posh decoy

"She is a funny lady and this new series will show this to the world," said TV bosses of Victoria Beckham when they signed her up to make a reality series. And she proved them right this week as filming for the six-part show continued in LA. The cheeky former Spice Girl showed her sense of humour when she played a joke on photographers by sending an inflatable lookalike out in a chauffer-driven car.



Wearing a blonde a wig and a pair of Victoria's trademark oversize sunglasses, the blow-up figure - which was accompanied by an army of minders - was driven around LA in a blacked-out limo. Snappers trailed the car around town before realising they'd been duped when it pulled up on Sunset Strip and 'Posh' was helped out by smiling security staff to meet the press.



"You should have seen everyone's faces. Their jaws were literally dropping, " says one bystander who witnessed the scene. "It was a funny prank… It shows she's not afraid to take the mickey out of herself."