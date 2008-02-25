Cate, who is expecting her third child in April, was in high spirits as she caught up with Viggo at the ceremony

Best supporting actor Javier shared his big night with his mum Pilar, who's a respected actress in her native Spain

Loved-up parents-to-be Nicole and Keith were in a world of their own as they shared a tender moment on the red carpet

