Cate, who is expecting her third child in April, was in high spirits as she caught up with Viggo at the ceremony
Best supporting actor Javier shared his big night with his mum Pilar, who's a respected actress in her native Spain
Loved-up parents-to-be Nicole and Keith were in a world of their own as they shared a tender moment on the red carpet
On a night filled with eye-catching images, there were some especially memorable moments from the biggest event in the Hollywood year. Among them were Viggo Mortensen tenderly touching the tummy of his Lord Of The Rings co-star Cate Blanchett and best supporting actor Javier Bardem sharing his win with proud mum Pilar.
The handsome Spaniard, who'd acknowledged his actress mother in his Spanish-language acceptance speech, brought a smile to her face as he kissed on her cheek while flashbulbs popped around them.
Another touching scene came courtesy of parents-to-be Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban who shared a loving moment on the red carpet. The Tinseltown bustle around them seemed to fade out as the pair seemed to have eyes only for each other on their way into the ceremony.
Once the gala was over there was the chance to chat over a dinner, which brought its own visual highlights. Dashing Scot James McAvoy holding hands with his 13-year-old Atonement co-star Saiorse Ronan - perhaps consoling her after she lost out to Brit Tilda Swinton in the best supporting actress category - was one of them. Music mogul Sean Combs getting on like a house on fire with Minnie Driver as they sat side-by-side was another.