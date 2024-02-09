Keith Urban shows another side to his personality in unedited video - fans have the same reaction

Keith Urban is one of the most famous country music stars, and married to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, but when it comes to sharing things about his private life, he is relatively low-key.

So fans were delighted when the award-winning star treated them to a candid video of himself in the recording studio this week.

Keith was captured on camera with his headphones on while listening to music, tapping the drum sticks onto his amplifier and enthusiastically tapping his feet - which can be watched in the footage below.

VIDEO: Keith Urban in the recording studio

Fans adored seeing Keith letting loose and having fun, with many commenting on his fun and "goofy" personality.

"You're such a goofball, I love it," one wrote, while another commented: "You are so fun, it's great to see this side to you!" A third added: "Love this so much!!! Love the playful creative side!"

Keith splits his time between Australia and America, with wife Nicole and their daughters, Sunday and Faith.

© Getty Keith Urban is married to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman

He announced earlier this week that he will be one of the stars headlining this year's NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend, taking place from July 6-7 at Grant Park’s Festival Field great lawn, along with other big names including the Black Keys, the Chainsmokers and Lauren Alaina.

It's been a none-stop few years for Keith, who spent the majority of 2022 on the road with his The Speed of Now World Tour, in support of his album, which goes by the same name. he also spent a lot of time in Las Vegas with his own residency, Keith Urban the Las Vegas Residency.

© Getty Nicole and Keith share two daughters

Next week, he will be hosting the annual Country Music Association Touring Awards, for the second year running. The news was announced in December, with Keith saying at the time: "As someone who spent years not only setting up all my own equipment at shows, but was also for a time a lighting guy and crew member for a band, I know the hard work that goes in to keeping shows on the road."

Of his position as two-time host, he added: "I'm honored to once again be asked to host the CMA Touring Awards and acknowledge and shower some love on all the hard workers behind the scenes that make it all happen."

© Getty Nicole and Keith's daughters had a small part in her mini-series The Undoing

When he isn't busy working, Keith loves nothing more than spending time with his family. The singer and his wife are both incredibly hands-on parents, and make sure that one of them is always at home when the other is on the road for work.

While Sunday and Faith are rarely seen in public, they have appeared in several of Nicole's TV and film productions, including Big Little Lies, where they were extras.

© Getty The celebrity couple with daughters Sunday and Faith

They both had a fun time being on set with their mother, and the star discussed the experience in an interview with You magazine in 2019. She said: "They're not coddles on the set. And that's good for them. It's given them a stronger understanding of what I do; it's made us all closer."

