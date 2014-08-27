Celebrity birthdays: Tom Ford turns 53

Why are we fascinated with racing fixtures and sporting contests? We just love the idea that one moment there is an open field, an apparently equal opportunity for anyone to be a winner or a loser and then there is a moment of truth, after which a fate has been decided and history has been set in stone. None of us can argue with such outcomes but all of us have an absolute inalienable right to take any view we wish of processes and sequences that exist in the future. Tomorrow is yours to take command of. Accept no excuses.



"I am a perfectionist," declared Tom Ford, the designer who gave Gucci a new lease of life, and is now the owner of his own super-luxe menswear range. "This job is a total ego thing in a way. To be a designer and say, 'This is the way [people] should dress, this is the way their homes should look, this is the way the world should be.' But then, that's the goal: world domination through style."



Born in Texas in 1961, Tom spent his teenage years in Santa Fe, New Mexico, before securing a place at New York University. It was there he discovered the seminal Studio 54 nightclub, where he met pop artist Andy Warhol for the first time. After signing up as a model, Tom at one point he had no fewer than 12 TV commercials running at the same time. He dropped out of NYU after his freshman year, and then changed tack, choosing to study environmental design at Parsons instead.



But his fascination with the subject waned and, just before graduating, he decided fashion was the thing for him. In the 90s, he moved to Europe and landed a job with Gucci and eventually worked his way up to head of design. Gucci fashion had not just been made over, it had received a radical facelift. Out went the clothes for traditional socialites, in came the jet-set look - and Hollywood sat up and took note.



His success didn’t end there, not only did he go on to create the hugely successful Tom Ford brand, he also directed Oscar-nominated film, A Single Man.



Tom is married to journalist and former editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International, Richard Buckley. The fashionable duo has been together since they first met in 1986 and have a son called Alexander John Buckley Ford, born in 2012.