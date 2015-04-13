Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse reunite at Coachella Music Festival

Despite ending their two-year relationship at the beginning of the year, it looks like Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse are still great friends. The pair were spotted in a close embrace on Saturday night at the annual Californian music festival, Coachella.

Oscar nominee Bradley kept his arm wrapped around Suki's shoulder, before the pair later leaned in for an intimate conversation. It wasn't clear if the pair were spending the weekend together, or had bumped into each other, but it certainly looked like there are no hard feelings after making the decision to end things before this year's Oscars ceremony.



VIEW GALLERY

Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper enjoy the tennis at Wimbledon



Wearing denim shorts and a striped sweater, model Suki kept warm with a black baseball cap perched upon her head, while Bradley wore a casual ensemble of cargo shorts and a T-shirt.

Bradley, 40, and 23-year-old Suki first made headlines in March 2013. The globetrotting love affair began in London when Suki, who is good friends with the Delevingne sisters Poppy and Cara, was introduced to the actor.

Bradley immediately won her over with his "ridiculously good dancing," she revealed, and although they kept their relationship under wraps, Suki was Bradley's date to the 2014 SAG Awards, before the pair later made an appearance together at the White House dinner in February 2014.





Bradley Cooper accepts the 2015 MTV Movie Award for Best Actor



Bradley was also spotted at the festival catching up with his American Sniper director Clint Eastwood over a slice of pizza. It was straight back to Los Angeles on Sunday for Bradley though, as he attended the MTV Movie Awards and picked up Best Actor for his role in the Oscar-nominated war drama

"I wanna thank MTV and the fans – it's because of you, you brought awareness to the men and women and their families in the military, and what they do for us on a daily basis," he said, as he accepted the award.

"It's because of what you guys did and how you came out for the movie."