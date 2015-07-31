Paper Towns author John Green defends Cara Delevingne after awkward TV interview

Author John Green has come to the defence of Cara Delevingne following her now infamous interview with Good Day Sacramento earlier this week. The 22-year-old star of the new movie Paper Towns had come under fire for her awkward appearance on the US breakfast show – but John, who wrote the Paper Towns novel – said Cara had been asked a serious of "annoying" questions by the news anchors, who first introduced her as "Carla" before proceeding to ask her if she had read the book.

"I am friends with Cara, and the author of the book in question," John wrote on his blog. "I spent more than a month on tour with her in Europe and the US and I watched as again and again, she was asked (if she had read the book).

"Cara has read the book (multiple times) but the question is annoying – not least because her male co-star Nat Wolff was almost always asked when he'd read the book, while Cara was almost always asked if she'd read it."



The bestselling author went on to describe the gruelling and repetitive nature of publicity tours, and noted that actors and directors often develop standard responses to questions. "Cara, however refuses to stick to the script," he said. "She refuses to indulge lazy questions and refuses to turn herself into an automaton to get through long days of junketry.

"I don't find that behaviour entitled or haughty," John added. "I find it admirable."



Cara, who was told at the end of the interview to "go take a nap, maybe get a Red Bull" by the Good Day Sacramento presenters, took to Twitter to defend herself shortly after the interview aired. "Some people just don't understand sarcasm or the British sense of humour," she wrote.

Several celebrities have shown their support for the supermodel – including actor and director Zach Braff, who replied to Cara’s tweet writing: "Or how it's condescending to ask an actress if she's read the book."