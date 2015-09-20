Bob Geldof marries long term love Jeanne Marine

Bob Geldof was joined by close family and friends on Saturday as he married his long term girlfriend Jeanne Marine in the South of France.



The Boomtown Rats singer was seen smiling and chatting to friends as he relaxed down by the waterfront ahead of his afternoon wedding.

Bob Geldof married his girlfriend of 19 years Jeanne Marine on Saturday



Arriving in style Hollywood actress Demi Moore arrived at the festivities in a private speed boat and made her way to the festivities dressed in a beautiful floral orange and black dress. At the celebration she was joined by a host of famous faces including Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Richard Branson and model Jerry Hall.



Despite initial speculation that the couple tied the knot in April of this year, it seems the couple were just signing the necessary paper work to allow them to get married at the French Riviera beachfront house.



The couple met after the singer divorced his first wife Paula Yates in 1996. It has been said that the French actress Jeanne has been a rock for Bob throughout tough times, and has helped him heal after the heartache of losing his daughter Peaches 18 months ago.

The Boomtown Rats singer was joined by his two daughters Fifi and Pixie



Yesterday the couple of 19 years were able to put the sadness behind them and look to the future as they said their vows to each other in the 5pm sun-soaked ceremony alongside Bob’s two daughters Fifi and Pixie.



After the official ceremony the newlyweds joined the guests as they partied into the small hours, enjoying the warm weather.



Speaking about her long-term partner Jeanne Marine praised the 63-year-old singer saying: "Bob is exactly the kind of man I've always been waiting for. He's compassionate, charming, intelligent and, on top of that, good-looking."