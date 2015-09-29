Kelly Clarkson features on Ben Haenow's new single

Kelly Clarkson has said she is "excited" and "honoured" to feature on Ben Haenow's new single, which will be the first track on his debut album. The Grammy Award winner and the former X Factor champion have teamed up for Ben's original song Second Hand Heart.

"I fell in love with Second Hand Heart with the first listen!" said Kelly, 33. "Lyrically and musically, it is right up my alley. I am excited and honoured to be a part of Ben's first single from his first album!"

Ben, in return, thanked the Because of You singer for her collaboration. "Her voice is insane," said Ben. "I instantly knew this was the first single."

VIEW GALLERY

Kelly Clarkson said she was "excited" and "honoured" to work with Ben Haenow

Second Hand Heart combines pop melodies with a subtle country-folk undertone – something that Texas-born Kelly can relate to. The single will be released on 9 October by Simon Cowell's record label Syco Music, while Ben's self-titled album will hit shelves on 13 November.

Since the early summer, Ben has been hard at work in the recording studio in London and LA, co-writing with an A-list of songwriters including Amy Wadge, who has collaborated with Ed Sheeran, and Julian Bunetta, who has worked with One Direction.

VIEW GALLERY

Ben's debut album will be released in November, while Second Hand Heart will drop on 9 October

"I didn't want to do an entire album where I was just taking songs from other people," explained Ben, who won a landslide victory on The X Factor last year. "I wanted to be in control too and have an influence so it was a record I was 100 per cent proud and happy putting out."

With Simon as his mentor on the ITV singing show, Ben gave electrifying renditions of Jealous Guy, Highway to Hell and Man in the Mirror among other hits. His winner's single, a cover of OneRepublic's Something I Need, was the Christmas No. 1 as well as being the second fastest-selling single of the year.