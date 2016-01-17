Jamie-Lynn Sigler weds Cutter Dykstra in a 'wonderland' ceremony By Alex Cramer

It’s official! Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 34, and her pro baseball player fiancé Cutter Dykstra, 26, married on Saturday in Palm Springs.

The star wore an Oscar de la Renta gown and Jamie-Lynn's BFF Lance Bass officiated the nuptials, which were held at the Parker Palm Springs hotel, reports People. The reception, attended by 150 guests including actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Scream Queens' Lea Michele, took place in the California hotel's ballroom, which was filled with fragrant roses, dahlias and peonies. "I just wanted it to feel like a wonderland with candlelight," the bride told the magazine. "I'm excited about just seeing everyone have a great time because we put so much heart and love into this."

The couple, parents to a 2-year-old son Beau, signed their wedding license on January 5, a moment Jamie-Lynn shared with a snap on her Instagram account. “It was fun. It was cool. We went with our best friend and yeah, we’re almost there,” she told HELLO!. “I mean, we feel like we’re married already. We’ve been together four years and we have a little boy.”

Jamie-Lynn and Cutter married on January 17 in a 'wonderland' ceremony in Palm Springs Photo: Getty Images

Despite feeling like a married couple already when she spoke to us, the former Sopranos star also said couldn't wait to truly walk down the aisle. She explained, “We always say husband and wife, but now it will be like we’re really allowed to.”

Their emotional nuptials were a family affair that included toddler Beau coming down the aisle in a tuxedo holding a home plate reading "Here comes my mommy" – although his official role apparently wasn't chosen until the last minute. “He’s going to be whatever he decides he is that day,” Jamie told us in the run-up to the nups. “We follow his lead, but he is his own person and has his own personality. To see it blossom every day is really cool!”

It's about time.  A photo posted by @jamielynnsigler on Jan 5, 2016 at 5:12pm PST

Jamie-Lynn shared the moment they signed their marriage license on January 5 Photo: Getty Images

The star admitted she had taken a pretty chill approach to wedding planning. “I planned the whole wedding myself with my best friend, and it’s been so fun because it’s just been us,” she continued. “It’s been time to spend together, more than we normally would, and it’s going to feel more intimate and homemade that way. Lots of things are Etsy, a lot of Pinterest and ideas that we did together, and I’m really excited to see all of our hard work.”

Jamie-Lynn and Cutter's son Beau took part in the ceremony Photo: Getty Images

The couple met via their mutual friends, JoAnna and her husband Nick Swisher, who is on the Atlanta Braves. Joanna was front and center during the Christmas Note star’s bachelorette in Las Vegas along with former boy bander Lance. Meanwhile, her hubby-to-be enjoyed a boys’ getaway to Miami.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!