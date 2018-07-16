Richard Bacon speaks out for first time after coming out of coma Richard Bacon was placed in a coma last week

Richard Bacon has spoken out for the first time since waking from his medically induced coma on Friday. The TV presenter tweeted to thank the NHS for saving his life, writing: "So I did six days straight in a coma. Been here another four since. It's an unidentified double chest infection. I nearly died. At one point, as I was as run down a hallway to ICU at midnight… I thought, this is it. How's is this going to affect my kids' lives? Who's going to sit my poor dad down and say, 'I'm sorry, we did everything we could. But then I didn't die. And I didn't die because I'm on the NHS. VivaTheNHS. See you for your 100th. By which time I probably will have pneumonia."

Richard shared a photo of himself in hospital

The dad-of-two continued: "This is how good Lewisham Hospital is. I walked in off the street simply complaining of being short of breath. With 90 minutes they had placed me into a lifesaving six day coma. #VivaTheNHS." Richard's mum, Christine Bacon, spoke about her son's condition on Friday, telling the Nottingham Post: "It was such a relief when he opened his eyes, although he's not responding to us very well yet we can see that he is getting better... They kept him like that for a week and we hadn't left his side, at one point we really felt we might lose him."

Richard is recovering from a double chest infection

Richard, 42, was placed into a coma after being admitted to Lewisham hospital on landing in the UK from a flight from the US last week. Christine continued: "The doctors have said that he is very distressed and confused after being in a coma for a week, which you can understand, and that we need to keep talking to him and reminding him of where he is. There’s a long way to go yet, but this is a very positive step and it has eased by mind."