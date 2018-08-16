Gary Barlow shares photo with lookalike son and reveals his amazing A-Level results The resemblance is almost uncanny!

Gary Barlow is one proud father! The Take That musician took to his Instagram page to share a series of sweet snaps of his son Daniel in honour of his 18th birthday - and his A-Level results. "Happy Birthday Daniel Barlow! 18 years old today! We're so proud of you. Love Mum and Dad," he wrote alongside the first image, before revealing how well his son did in his studies. "Congratulations Dan, not only a milestone Birthday but A - A - B in your A's," he added. "Not only an amazing son but also my mate and my training partner."

Take That star Gary Barlow with his lookalike son Daniel

Fans immediately rushed to post comments on the uncanny resemblance between the father-and-son duo. "Omg he can totally play you @officialgarybarlow in your biopic," said one follower, while another wrote: "Oh my lord. Too much. Love it. Gorgeousness runs in your genes." A third post read: "Is this your son? Surely not. I thought that was your brother. Gary, you look so young, almost the same as you looked in the early 90's." Daniel is the eldest child of Gary and his wife of 18 years, Dawn. They are also the proud parents to 16-year-old Emily, and nine-year-old Daisy.

It's been a busy few months for Gary and his Take That bandmates. The group have been hard at work, creating new music material before their tour next year to celebrate their 25th anniversary. "There are some exciting announcements coming from TTIII soon. We've an extremely important release coming this Winter in the form of a Greatest Hits with a twist," he recently tweeted. "Then in 2019 we will turn our recordings into a live show featuring all the hits from the last 3 decades. #TTIII."

