Gary Barlow pokes fun at 'role reversal' with son: 'My big friendly giant' The Take That singer has lots to celebrate with his son this week!

Following his son's 18th birthday and his amazing A-Level results, it's hardly surprising Gary Barlow feels like he's on cloud nine. The Take That musician has shared another sweet Instagram picture of his 18-year-old son, Daniel, whilst poking fun at their father-and-son role reversal. Hugging his son like a child, the dad-of-three joked: "It feels strange to have an 18 year old. It seems like yesterday we welcomed him into the World and now look!! My big friendly giant. #kids."

Gary Barlow has joked about his 18-year-old son Daniel being the parent

Fans have seen taken to the social media post to comments, with one writing: "That is the cutest picture but also funny at the same time." Another said: "I love this! Time flies when you’re bringing up your babies, you must be so proud!" A third post read: "I know that feeling my eldest is taller than me too." A fourth fan added: "This is both cute and hilarious at the same time." One follower also remarked: "Mini Barlow! Looks funny but cherish it all!"

In honour of Daniel's milestone birthday on Thursday, Gary gushed: "Happy Birthday Daniel Barlow! 18 years old today! We're so proud of you. Love Mum and Dad." The 47-year-old star then congratulated his son on his studies: "Congratulations Dan, not only a milestone Birthday but A - A - B in your A's," he added. "Not only an amazing son but also my mate and my training partner." Daniel is the eldest child of Gary and his wife of 18 years, Dawn. They are also the proud parents to 16-year-old Emily, and nine-year-old Daisy. Meanwhile, it's been a busy few months for Gary and his Take That bandmates. The group have been hard at work, creating new music material before their tour next year to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

