Exclusive: See inside Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams fairytale wedding - photos What gorgeous photos

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have exclusively shared the images of their secret Scottish wedding with HELLO!. The couple – whose first child is due in just a couple of weeks – made their union official when, in front of a handful of immediate family including Spencer’s brother James and his wife Pippa, they exchanged vows on the banks of the picturesque loch on Spencer’s family’s 30,000-acre estate. It was a simple and intimate outdoor ceremony that has been kept a closely-guarded secret until now. The couple has chosen to speak for the first time about their big day in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

Spencer and Vogue tied the knot in front of guests including James Matthews and Pippa Middleton

MORE: Vogue Williams reveals the sweet nickname Spencer Matthews calls her

"It has gone down by many as the best wedding they’ve ever been to," reveals Spencer. |It was a family affair in the middle of nowhere and it felt very secluded. We were surrounded by the people we love." The wedding, which took place in June, was a relaxed affair, with Vogue dressing her baby bump in a bespoke Paul Costello gown.

Loading the player...

Vogue and Spencer are expecting their first baby together

Three people gave readings during the ceremony, which was conducted by a registrar; Spencer’s half-sister Nina Mackie, his brother-in-law James Middleton, and Vogue’s sister Amber, who was also maid of honour. "At the time it was so wonderful but almost dreamlike. It took a little while to sink in, but I certainly feel married, settled, and happy," says Spencer, who’s appearing in the new series of Celebrity MasterChef.

READ: See the incredible Scottish estate where Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams said 'I do'

"Everything has fallen into place. As we’ve said before we are best friends, we love being together, so it does feel just perfect. We’re delighted. I can’t imagine life without Vogue at this point. People say, what’s changed? What’s different? But it’s just part of growing up, meeting your soul mate and moving on with life."

See the happy couple's wedding photos in this week's HELLO!

To read the full interview and to see more exclusive photos from Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams' wedding, pick up the latest copy of HELLO! magazine, out Monday 20 August