Lisa Armstrong makes bride's dreams come true – see the moving photo

A blushing bride has thanked Lisa Armstrong for stepping in and doing her make-up for her on her wedding day after she had been let down by the person she had originally booked. Ant's estranged wife, who is a makeup artist on Strictly Come Dancing, was happy to help, and the bride, Bethany Turner, took to Twitter to thank her for her generous gesture. She wrote: "The most kindest, funniest, talented lady gave up her time to make me feel and look beautiful on my wedding day. Three bridesmaids, mother of the bride and the bride all felt super special for a super special day. Thank you so much @lisaAmakeup. Was a pleasure to meet you."

Lisa took a photo with the bride

Lisa shared a snap of herself with the bride, saying: "Myself and @ellepig on her special day. Was an absolute pleasure, what a beautiful bride and an amazing family. Hope you had the best day?!! Oh how we laughed #cantletthebridedown." Bethany also shared a photo of herself looking glowing with picture perfect makeup while wearing her stunning wedding gown, writing: "The final product!"

Bethany looked stunning on her special day

Lisa was approached by Bethany earlier this month, who messaged her at the time asking: "@lisaAmakeup fancy doing my bridal makeup in Essex? The woman who was due to it has messed me about." Lisa then answered: "When is it hun? Happy to help if I can xx."

Following a further exchange of messages, in which Lisa established the date of the bride's big day, Bethany told Lisa: "Running out of time. I was going to do it myself but I'm awful on a good day." Lisa then said: "Well we can't have that on your special day, where is it?" and after finding out the exact location, she replied: "Ok sorted, me and my assistant will be there. I'll DM you now for details." Bethany was thrilled, and told Lisa: "That's amazing! Thank you so much. More excited about having my makeup done than getting married!"

