Westlife confirms reunion with new tour and music – but one member's missing Will you be missing this band member?

Westlife fans, rejoice! The boy band are reuniting six years after their split, with new music and a tour lined up. Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook, although former member Brian McFadden, who left in 2004, will not be joining.

The video shows the four lads sitting on stools and greeting each other as they walk into the room, with Nicky apologising for being late. "I missed the train," he says, laughing. "So, we do it on three, or just start?" asks Shane. "Let's do it on three," says Mark. Shane counts the group in before they say, "Hi, we're Westlife!" "We'll be seeing you soon," they say at the end of the clip.

The reunion marks 20 years since the band first formed in 1998. During their career, they reached 14 UK number one singles and had seven top-selling albums, known for their hits including Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings and Fool Again. After splitting in 2012, Kian, Nicky, Mark and Shane embarked on solo careers, as did Brian who had left years before. This week, it was confirmed that Brian will be taking part in Dancing on Ice next year.

Shane, Kian, Mark and Nicky are reuniting

Kian, 38, also made headlines after winning I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2013. Speaking to HELLO! after his jungle victory, the singer, who shares three children with wife Jodi, said: "Being away from my family made me look at our lives. I was on top of the world and the only other time I'd felt like this was when we had Koa." He added: "I'd love to have a mini Jodi. I'm so lucky to have her and Koa and if we can give him a brother or sister, why wait?" Kian and Jodi went on to welcome two more sons – Zekey in 2015 and Cobi in 2017.

