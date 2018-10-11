Pippa Middleton talks last month of pregnancy as she reveals she's 'uncomfortable and achy' There's not long to go for the mum-to-be

Pippa Middleton has opened up about the final month of her first pregnancy, revealing that she's been feeling "achy and uncomfortable" in her final trimester. Talking about the changes to her fitness regime in the last weeks before the baby's arrival, she writes in her Waitrose column: "As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward. As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up. The knock-on effect is making my back and sacrum both uncomfortable and achy."

Pippa has revealed the final weeks of pregnancy have been tough

She continues: "The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in. Perhaps this is the body’s way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead."

The mum-to-be then revealed that she has been trying stretching and meditation to aid her aches and pains and prepare herself for the upcoming birth, which is thought to be any day now. "A few things have proven invaluable in keeping me feeling more supple and also clear-headed in preparation for the next phase – birth and beyond," she said. "These include stretching, meditating and walking. Without those three things I would certainly not feel as good as I do right now, and I hope they will continue to keep me sane and levelled for the months and years ahead."

Pippa is bound to be making the last-minute preparations for her upcoming arrival with husband James Matthews – and it is thought she is likely to choose to give birth at the Lindo Wing, just like big sister the Duchess of Cambridge, who welcomed all three of her children at the private wing of the hospital in Paddington, London. And aside from the royally-approved Lindo Wing at St. Mary's, she may also be considering London's exclusive Portland Hospital, where the Duchess of York and Lady Sarah Chatto had their babies.