Love Island 2018 couple announce shock split Are you surprised by their break-up?

After being in a relationship since finding one another on the hit ITV2 reality show Love Island, popular loved-up couple Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown have announced their split. Charlie posted a quick update for fans on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, which read: "Just to inform you all, Ellie and I have decided to part ways. I wish her all the best!" Ellie has yet to comment on the news, but it was rumoured that the couple had called it quits after she moved out of his home on Thursday and shared a clip of herself travelling on Instagram Stories with the caption: "On my way to pick up keys to my first ever apartment."

The couple have announced their split

The surprising split came just days after Ellie shared a throwback snap of the pair of them enjoying their time on Love Island together, and captioned the post: "I [love] getting sent things like this! #memories." The couple had also recently return from a trip to Gstaad, Switzerland, for a break in the Bernese Alps. Ellie shared a photo of the pair of them on their travels last week, and wrote: "Missing Switzerland so much already... had so many messages from people asking about our trip and guys I honestly can’t recommend the @utopianhotels enough (no this is not an ad) just genuinely one of the most naturally beautiful and peaceful places I have ever been!"

Charlie and Ellie's news is the latest in a string of recent break-ups for Love Island couples, including Laura Anderson and Paul Knopps, and Jack Fowler and Laura Crane, while winners Jack Fowler and Dani Dyer, Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson and Kazimir Crossley and Josh Denzel are still going strong. Jack and Dani have even moved in together, and her dad, EastEnders star Danny Dyer, has joked about their love life. After winning the Best Soap Actor award for his role in the popular soap, he quipped: "I would like to believe that I got this award for being an actor. But it's probably because my daughter Dani won Love Island."

