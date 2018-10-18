Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews leave hospital with newborn baby boy The couple are settling into parenthood

They arrived at the Lindo Wing as a duo, but Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews left the hospital as a trio with their newborn baby son on Tuesday. The family made a discreet exit from St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London via a side door, the Mail Online reports. James has since been spotted back at work in Mayfair.

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister Pippa gave birth on Monday. A spokesperson told HELLO!: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well." This is the first child for the couple, who married in May 2017 after a year-long engagement.

Loading the player...

The day after the birth, Pippa, 35, received her first visitor in hospital, her younger brother James Middleton. The proud uncle was photographed walking through the famous hospital doors where his other sister, Kate, has posed on three different occasions after welcoming her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. James was dressed down in jeans, a gilet and trainers and smiled as he made his way inside.

MORE: The secret engagement Duchess Kate carried out after the school run

James and Pippa pictured just three days before the birth

MORE: Meghan Markle is further along in her pregnancy than we thought

After Pippa's baby news was announced, Kensington Palace released a brief statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James." Kate will no doubt give her sister some tips and advice. The famous siblings only live a short distance apart in west London. Their proximity will have the added benefit of bringing their children closer together, and it's surely only a matter of time before Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are introduced to their new baby cousin.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.