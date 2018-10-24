Alex Jones shares rare picture with husband Charlie Thomson as they support rival teams at the Invictus Games The couple have been attending various events at the Invictus Games

Over the past few days, Alex Jones has been busy filming segments for the Invictus Games in Sydney. And on Wednesday, the One Show host was able to enjoy one of the events with her husband Charlie Thomson. However, the couple – who are proud parents to one-year-old son Teddy - were seen supporting opposing teams at the wheelchair rugby. Across the cute image of her New-Zealand born partner, Alex wrote: "Enjoying some down time at the wheelchair rugby. UK v NZ."

Alex Jones uploaded this snap with her husband Charlie at the Invictus Games

Along with her co-host JJ Chalmers, the pair recently joined Prince Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games opening ceremony, reporting for the BBC. Before travelling Down Under, the mum-of-one shared the exciting news of presenting the Invictus Games - which was co-founded by Harry in 2014 - in an Instagram post, saying she was "honoured" to have landed the role. "Incredibly honoured to be asked to host this year's coverage of the -#invictusgames2018 for @bbcone," she wrote. "JJ Chalmers and I are flying off to Sydney next week to get to know team GB and to bring you all the coverage."

MORE: Alex Jones recreates memorable moment from Prince Harry and Meghan's tour

Loading the player...

Although Alex has been hard at work, it was nice to see her spend time with her husband. The couple - who married in 2015 - welcomed their son on 22 January 2017, and he celebrated his first birthday at the beginning of the year. The 41-year-old star recently opened up about her hopes of having another baby, telling The Mirror that her home life has quietened down since becoming a mum and how becoming parents has brought her and Charlie closer. She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we’re both working. I couldn’t do it without Charlie."

MORE: See inside Alex Jones' Cotswolds cottage retreat with husband Charlie and in-laws

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.