What is Faye Tozer's net worth? How the Strictly Come Dancing star made her fortune Find out how much the Strictly 2018 contestant is worth

Faye Tozer has been impressing the judges as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2018 alongside professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice, but she has actually been in the public eye for over 20 years. The mum-of-one is best known for her part in nineties pop group Steps, who formed in 1997 and released their fifth studio album in 2017. But how much is Faye Tozer worth?

What is Faye Tozer's net worth?

According to website AlphaLife, Faye is worth an estimated £740,000. Much of this is believed to be due to her part in pop group Steps, who have sold over 20 million records and topped the charts with three albums and two singles. Faye has also boosted her income thanks to her solo career and performances in theatre shows including musicals, plays and even pantomime.

Faye's pop career with Steps

Faye has performed in Steps alongside Claire Richards, Ian 'H' Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee since 1997. The group achieved huge success, with 14 consecutive top five singles, and also hold the record for the most consecutive sold-out shows at Wembley.

The group disbanded in 2001, but returned in 2011 to release album The Ultimate Collection, before officially reuniting and releasing new music in 2017. Their fifth studio album, Tears on the Dancefloor, reached number two in the UK charts, and was supported by the Party on the Dancefloor tour in late 2017.

READ: A look back at Strictly Come Dancing's Faye Tozer's wedding

Steps were also part of The Big Reunion in 2013, where they joined groups like Five and Blue on tour. Blue singer Lee Ryan competed against Faye on Strictly Come Dancing 2018 but was voted off the show in the second week.

Claire Richards has visited Faye in Strictly rehearsals and joined the audience to watch a performance.

Faye Tozer's solo career

Following the disbanding of Steps in 2001, Faye made her own foray into a successful career with single Someone Like You alongside Russell Watson in 2002. Their single reached number ten in the charts, and Faye later featured as a guest vocalist for two Plastic Cinema songs in 2006.

A successful foray into theatre

Faye has focused on theatre over the past few years, and made her West End debut in Andrew Lloyd-Webber's one-woman musical, Tell Me On The Sunday, in 2004. She has since performed in shows including Love Shack, Me and My Girl, and Over the Rainbow - The Eva Cassidy Story, in which she played Eva Cassidy. In 2011, Faye reunited with Steps bandmate Ian 'H' Watkins for the musical Rhinestone Mondays.

READ: Faye Tozer reveals the surprising secret to her Strictly success

The mum-of-one's stage career also saw her join pantomime production Aladdin in her hometown of Dunstable in 2010, alongside Sooty, Sweep and Richard Cadell.

Faye as a doting wife and mother

The Steps singer married husband Michael Smith in December 2009 after a whirlwind year of dating. The couple tied the knot at at Beamish Hall in County Durham, and their wedding was broadcast on an episode of Celebrity Four Weddings on Sky Living. Faye spoke about her wedding to Digital Spy and how it was important for her to have a traditional affair. "Mine was absolutely traditional, straight down the line. Michael is from the North and has a huge family and as Faye from Steps marrying into that family, I didn't want to do anything that would make great nanna jump or anything outrageous," she said. "Also, I didn't want to compete. I was very specific that I didn't want to go over the top with entertainment. For me, it was all about the family."

The couple welcomed their son, Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith, in February that same year, and the youngster has been a regular fixture supporting his mum throughout Strictly Come Dancing.