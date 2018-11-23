Victoria Beckham shows rare emotional moment with young girl for super special reason She shared a rare moment

Victoria Beckham showed her sweet side on Friday when a little girl presented her with flowers during her visit to UNAIDS for World Aids Day. Victoria - who looked super sharp dressed in a tailored suit with a white shirt - visited the initiative in Geneva, when Alissa Victoria gifted her with a small bouquet of red flowers. Victoria crouched down to put her arms around young Alissa - who looked adorable in a checked red dress -before accepting and smelling the flowers she received. The 44-year-old fashion designer then posted some sweet photos, along with the caption: "Honoured to meet Annemarie Hou and Alissa Victoria at @unaidsglobal today." Mum-of-four Victoria was appointed an International Goodwill Ambassador for UNAIDS in 2014 and has since continued to show her support for the global charity.

Before her special trip, Victoria had been bust getting into the Christmas spirit early! She put a Christmas tree and decorations up at her London Dover Street store, which she couldn't resist showing off to her fans on Instagram on Tuesday. The entire store has been transformed for Christmas, with a huge tree adorned with pretty pink, green and rose gold baubles, and a canopy of the same decorations across the entire shop ceiling. "#WhenHarryMetVictoria – This festive season I'm so excited that Harry's bar – a private club, have brought their pink and green take on Christmas to #VBDoverSt, please come and visit!" Victoria wrote. "I hope you like what they've done as much as I do!"

Meanwhile, her husband David Beckham celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday night by sharing a photo of his Thanksgiving turkey dinner on Instagram. It certainly looks like the Beckhams like to start their festive celebrations early at home! This year, they'll be celebrating Christmas for the first time with the newest member of their family, Fig the dog.

