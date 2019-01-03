Strictly's Katya Jones pays tribute to Neil and family after celebrations It looks like they have all had a wonderful time over the holidays!

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has had a wonderful time celebrating Christmas and the new year with her family in Russia, with husband Neil Jones surprising her with an early visit just before New Year's Eve. The pro dancer reflected on the past few weeks in a heartfelt Instagram post, which she accompanied with a series of photos of their time together. She wrote: "New Year has always been a family time for me. I’ve been living away from home for 10 years. But I’ve not missed a single New Year’s celebration!! I’m having a fantastic holiday with my loved ones, and even @mr_njonesofficial made it in time for celebration surprising us all! May this new 2019 be filled with love, laughter and joy!"

Strictly's Katya Jones paid tribute to Neil and her family after their time together

Katya has been sharing snippets of her time in Russia with her fans on social media, including sweet videos of herself and Neil playing with her two young nieces, and footage of her family dancing in the living room on New Year's Eve. Katya's brother is just as talented as his famous sister too, and was filmed playing the piano, while his daughters look to be taking after their aunt with their love for performing. Katya's grandmother even had a Strictly Come Dancing calendar for 2018, complete with a photo of her granddaughter and her former dance partner Joe McFadden holding the famous glitterball trophy after winning the 2017 series of the show.

Katya and her family in Russia

Earlier in the week, Neil surprised his wife after she asked him to build him a snowman. The dancer spent four hours sculpting a group of snowmen around the outside table, enjoying a game of poker. Neil's attention to detail even saw him place a beer bottle in one of the snowmen's hands. The pro dancer had fun showcasing his craftsmanship on Instagram – and fans were seriously impressed with his elaborate idea.

Katya and Neil have a lot of training to do when they return to the UK. As well as their own respective projects, they will be joining forces to star as the protagonists of new production Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". Katya and Neil will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. Neil directed and choreographed the show based on their lives, and in a joint statement the couple said: "We all know that life and love is not perfect and as much we would like to say our journey together has been, you will be able to see first-hand the real struggles of our life together on the road to becoming World Champions."

