Arlene Phillips reveals she gets mistaken for this Strictly star all the time They could be sisters!

The Strictly Come Dancing family is forever growing as stars come and go, and former judge Arlene Phillips is constantly reminded of the show thanks to her resemblance to current head judge Shirley Ballas. Arlene has revealed on Twitter that she keeps getting stopped and mistaken for Shirley, and took to asking her followers whether they could see a likeness. She shared a picture of the pair standing next to each other, and wrote: "I frequently get mistaken for @shirleyballas. I'm afraid I've confused staff all over the place.. @selfridges @british_airways @jlandpartners even in @baltzbochum and on Twitter… even though we have different names! Let's put this to the internet. Are we alike? @bbcstrictly."

Arlene Phillips is mistaken a lot for Shirley Ballas

MORE: The real reason the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor went to Strictly /p>

The majority of Arlene's fans were agreed that the pair look very much alike, with many even saying that they looked like they were sisters. One user wrote: "You could definitely both be sisters – both extremely talented and exceptionally lovely and strong women. Love both of your work." Another said: "Yes have thought this since Shirley joined Strictly." A third added: "Can't say I've ever noticed the likeness before, but seeing you literally head to head there it is, indeed very much there."

Arlene was a judge on Strictly until 2009

READ: Victoria Beckham helps Harper get into the Christmas spirit

Arlene was one of Strictly's original judges, but was replaced by former winner Alesha Dixon in 2009. The talented choreographer made a return to Strictly last month, where she choreographed the dance for the Sunday Results Show, which was performed by ten of the eliminated Strictly pros and Candoco dancers, both disabled and non-disabled. After the show, Arlene responded to the praise she had received for the dance, writing on Twitter: "So proud of these extraordinary dancers who worked so hard." She later thanked fans and friends for their well-wishers, including this response to Judy Murray: "Thank you for your beautiful words. I loved being allowed to freely work on this @bbcstrictly moment."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.