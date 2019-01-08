Strictly's Dianne Buswell forced to shut down Joe Sugg engagement rumours The Strictly stars confirmed their romance after the final

Shortly after confirming their romance and spending New Year together, Strictly Come Dancing stars Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell were hit with engagement rumours. This came when the YouTube sensational shared a cosy Instagram snap of the couple, with the pro dancer showing off a ring on a certain finger. However on Tuesday, Australia beauty Dianne took to Instagram to clarify the rumours by regramming former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson's Instagram story. "Instagram flips the camera. My ring is on my right hand (before I read I'm engaged again)," wrote the soap star.

Agreeing with the comment as she shared the post, Dianne said: "@glouiseatkinson, omg same here sister." Eyebrows were raised when Joe's recent picture surfaced, with fans immediately asking him: "Are you engaged?" Another follower wrote: "Anyone notice the ring on Dianne's finger. It's on the 'ring finger' is it just me or is anyone else seeing this?" A third post read: "Oh my god is Dianne wearing an engagement ring?? Or is it a promise ring? Either way it's so cute."

Last week, Dianne touched upon a potential engagement. She retweeted one of Joe's YouTube videos that was entitled 'What's in the box prank', and wrote: "What's in the box??? Not a ring, that's for sure," with a crying-laughter emoji. Their relationship didn't come as much of a surprise since their chemistry on the dancefloor was evident. They have been happily posting sweet pictures on social media and Dianne has even appeared in Joe's vlogs. In a new video, the couple discussed Dianne's return to Strictly for the 2019 series, with Joe admitting he didn't think he could sit in the audience and watch her with a new partner.

Discussing how close they were to winning, the professional dancer joked: "Next year I can still win [Strictly]." To which, Joe remarked: "Oh yeah, that's a good point. Next year, Dianne has another chance. I don't, unfortunately." Dianne then probed: "But you can come watch." Unimpressed, Joe jokingly quipped: "No, I'm not. I refuse. I'll be sitting at home going, 'That should be me!' What if you get a perfect score…"

