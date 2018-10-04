Dermot O'Leary wants to see Ant McPartlin healthy again Dermot O'Leary firmly supported the I'm a Celebrity presenter

Dermot O'Leary has said that he's not interested in winning the Best Entertainment Award at the National Television Awards, saying that Ant McPartlin's health is much more important. The X Factor host chatted to The Sun about the award, which Ant and Dec have won for the last 17 years, explaining: "I'm in this game because I love my job. But I'd much rather see Ant come back and be healthy than win a National Television Award. I didn't make the shortlist last year so I'm not banking on it."

Dermot opened up about the National Television Award

According to friends, Ant has been doing well after going into recovery for a second time after a drink driving arrest. An old pal, publicity agent Simon Hargreaves, posted a photo of himself with Ant back in September, along with the caption: "Long overdue catch up with my buddy of 20+ years for lunch this week. 6 months sober, annoyingly healthy looking, and happier than I've seen him in years. Immensely proud of this lad for his strength and determination to face up to his issues and get help."

READ: Dermot O'Leary discusses Ant McPartlin's return to the spotlight following split

Loading the player...

The presenter previously confirmed that he wouldn't be returning to I'm a Celebrity in 2018, and revealed he would be returning to television in 2019. In a statement, he said: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year." Dec added: "Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I'm looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019."

READ: Dermot O'Leary confronted by stage invader at National Television Awards

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.