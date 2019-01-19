Could this Dancing on Ice contestant take Victoria Beckham's place in Spice Girls reunion? Would you like to see her join the band?

Dancing on Ice contestant Saara Aalto says she has been invited to stand-in for Victoria Beckham at the Spice Girls reunion tour this summer. The Finnish singer, who was an X Factor finalist in 2016, was given the invitation by Melanie C after saying she would love to be the sixth Spice Girl.

Melanie replied: "You can be the fifth one if you want. Well, there’s always room for another great singer. I can say that." Recalling the conversation in an interview with The Sun, Saara said: "They want to have a fifth member for the tour. I was like, 'Is this a real question?' It’s insane. She said there’s room for someone who can really sing. I just thought it was incredible she said that."

Saara Aalto has been invited to join the Spice Girls reunion

Saara also has Geri Horner’s seal of approval, who has written a song for her new album. "That is even crazier," Saara confessed. "Geri wrote it and she wants me to sing it. I am also hoping to write new music with her soon because she is so exciting and bubbly."

STORY: Spice Girls reveal Victoria Beckham's reaction to reunion talks

Fans will have to wait and see whether Saara does join the Spice Girls line-up later this summer, but what is for sure is that Victoria definitely won’t be taking to the stage – even for a cameo. The fashion designer has ruled out any possibility of making an appearance, but did say she would go along to support the group.

The Spice Girls will go on tour without Victoria Beckham

"Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job. I’m excited to see it though," Victoria told The Guardian’s Weekend magazine. "And I’m sure when I’m there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out. Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl."

MORE: Why isn't Victoria Beckham taking part in Spice Girls reunion?

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.