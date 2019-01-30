Hollyoaks star Kirsty-Leigh Porter announces devastating stillbirth of baby daughter She shared the heart-breaking news on Instagram

Hollyoaks star Kirsty-Leigh Porter has shared the devastating news that her baby daughter was born stillborn in December. The actress had revealed her pregnancy in November 2018, and went into labour the following month. Her statement read: "Our beautiful baby girl, Penny-Leigh Barber was born sleeping on the 21st of December 2018 at 6.49am, 29 weeks & 3 days young. My heart has never felt pain like it. Sleep sweetly our angel. We will always love you. Love your Mummy & Daddy. My Everything."

Kirsty plays Leela Lomax in Hollyoaks

The post was immediately flooded with thousands of comments from Kirsty-Leigh's friends and fans, including her co-stars. Kieron Richardson wrote: "I love you both you strong pair," while Amy Conochan added: "Could not love you more. Such a strong woman."

One fan added: "Sending lots of love and light your way at this difficult time. I would still like to congratulate you on becoming parents. Your beautiful girl will always be a part of you and you will always be her mummy and daddy who love her dearly and will never forget her. Much love."

Kirsty waited until she was six months pregnant to announce she was expecting. Her post read: "Thank you for all of your beautiful well wishes. Who knew having a baby can make you feel all goo-ey and lovely! We are SO happy and can not wait for our little mini us to be here."

Also grieving is the star's fiancé Paul Barber, 41. The couple announced their engagement in April 2018, with a romantic photo on Instagram. The actress simply captioned the snap: "Life is so much better with you," with a diamond ring emoji.

Sands (the stillbirth and neonatal death charity) supports anyone affected by the death of a baby. Call their freephone helpline on 0808 164 3332, email helpline@sands.org.uk or visit www.sands.org.uk.