Jonathan Ross pays heartbreaking tribute to mum Martha after she passes away

Jonathan Ross revealed the very sad news that his mum Martha had passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 80. The TV presenter took to Twitter to post an emotional tribute, describing his mum as a "glamorous" and "vivacious" woman. He wrote: "Today, my family and I will gather to say goodbye to our mum, grandma, great-grandma. Martha. A wonderful, loving, glamorous, thoughtful, vivacious woman. Always smiling. Always happy. Always putting us first. We were so lucky to have her. We love you mum x." Jonathan's followers were quick to send messages of support to him and his family, with one writing: "Thinking of you and your family today. Your mum looked beautiful," while another said: "So sorry Jonathan. She sounded as if she was an amazing and beautiful lady."

Jonathan Ross' mum Martha sadly passed away

Martha was an actress and had roles in shows including EastEnders, where she worked as an extra until November 2006. She also starred in Grange Hill and Barrymore, along with appearing on the stage in productions such as The Last Game and The Firm's Big Night Out. As well as Jonathan, she was also mum to TV presenter Paul Ross, TV producer Simon Ross, actor Miles Ross and music industry professional Adam Ross, as well as daughter Liza Ross, who works in the media industry.

Today, my Family and I will gather to say goodbye to our Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma. Martha. A wonderful, loving, glamorous, thoughtful, vivacious woman. Always smiling. Always happy. Always putting us first. We were so lucky to have her. We love you Mum x pic.twitter.com/aux3ckBJJI — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) 30 January 2019

Jonathan Ross paid tribute to his mum Martha

Jonathan and his siblings were introduced to the media world by Martha, and Jonathan first appeared on the TV in an advert for breakfast cereal Kellogg's Rice Krispies in 1970, at the age of ten. He then began his career in the TV industry as a researcher on Channel 4's Loose Talk, later landing his own show in 2001 – Friday Night with Jonathan Ross. While Jonathan is known for interviewing famous faces, he rarely gives interviews himself. The star likes to keep his personal life private, although he is known to open his home each Halloween to host a star-studded party. The presenter is married to author Jane Goldman, and the couple are the parents to three grown up children, Betty Kitten, Harvey Kirby, and Honey Kinney.

