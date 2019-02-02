Emily Atack shares photos of new project - and she looks amazing Dream job for crisp lovers?

Since leaving the I'm a Celebrity jungle, fans have been eager to see what Emily Atack - with her infectiously positive personality and hilarious sense of humour - does next. The actress has now revealed the photographs from her latest project with Walkers and Gary Lineker. The campaign is part of the crisp brand's launch of their newest flavours, and Emily looks amazing in the pictures, which show her posing alongside Gary. Emily wore her hair in voluminous waves, while she kept her makeup natural and dewy.

The photos were taken as they filmed a TV advert - so we'll be seeing her on our screens again very soon. She proudly shared a picture from the shoot on Instagram on Friday, along with the caption: "DELIGHTED to announce I’ll be joining the @walkers_crisps family. Eating crisps on screen soon. What a time to be alive! Shall we make this our Crispmas Card this year @garylineker ?"

Emily's former campmate John Barrowman recently shared news about another future TV project that they'll be doing together. Speaking to The Sun earlier this week, he revealed: "I want to make sure I'm going to enjoy doing it and have fun at it, I don't just want to do a quick one off thing." Referring to Emily, he continued: "I want something that'll show off her personality and our friendship together and hopefully have something that has longevity to it. That's what we're looking at." Exciting stuff, right?

