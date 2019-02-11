Strictly's Katya Jones enjoys reunion with these popular dancers - for this special reason And all for a very good cause!

Strictly Come Dancing stars were out in full force on Sunday night – and all for a very special cause! Gloria Hunniford had organised a Strictly Tea Dance to raise money for the Caron Keating Foundation, and Katya Jones and her husband Neil Jones were among the pros taking part. Katya in particular was thrilled to be dancing again with her friend and former Strictly pro, Joanne Clifton. The pair are also housemates, but have been working on their own projects over the past few years, making the night extra special. Katya shared a video of them dancing together on Instagram Stories, while Joanne posted a photo of them and dancer Evangeline Shaw during the night.

Strictly's Katya Jones reunited with many former stars of the BBC One show

Also in attendance were former celebrity contestants Lesley Joseph – who danced with Anton du Beke in the 2016 series, and Judge Rinder – who was partnered with Oskana Platero that same year. Brian Conley, who was paried with Amy Dowden in 2017, was taking part too. The Strictly Tea Dance took place on the same weekend as the final Strictly tour on Sunday night. The winners of the series were announced on Sunday, seeing Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell take away the title, having dominated the competition winning 28 out of 29 tour dates.

Joanne Clifton was also in attendance

With Strictly fever still very much dominating the nation, fans will be pleased to know that many of the pro dancers have their own projects lined up before the new series starts at the end of the year. Katya – who has been enjoying a bit of time off from dancing after her hectic Strictly schedule – teased on Sunday night that she has something to look forward to on Monday following an audition. On Instagram, she wrote: "As nice it is to have some down time, I miss dancing! Can’t wait to perform on Sunday for Gloria Hunniford and then rehearsals for something exciting on Monday! Did you all have a good week?"

Later in the year, meanwhile, Katya and her husband Neil will be playing the protagonists in new show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". The stars will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. Neil directed and choreographed the show based on their lives, and in a joint statement the couple said: "We all know that life and love is not perfect and as much we would like to say our journey together has been, you will be able to see first-hand the real struggles of our life together on the road to becoming World Champions."

