Emily Atack opens up about kiss with mystery man – and it's not Jamie Redknapp! Emily Atack is single and ready to mingle!

Emily Atack has opened up about meeting a mystery man – but it doesn't sound like it's her crush, Jamie Redknapp! The I'm a Celebrity star, who admitted that she fancied her fellow campmate Harry Redknapp's son on the popular reality show, revealed that she had a "snog" on Sunday but despite meeting someone new, she still considers herself single.

Emily opened up aout a new man in her life

Chatting to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, she said: "I had a snog on Sunday and it was nice. I am absolutely single, but there is someone I think about and like. I've no idea what it will turn into yet. I'm so excited to see what this year will bring and my sole focus is work and my friendships, moving into my new place and getting my life together so when the opportunity for a relationship does come up, I'll be completely ready for it."

READ: Emily Atack shares photos of new project - and she looks amazing

Loading the player...

She continued: "Out of my main group of mates, I'm one of the only ones not engaged. I mean, I'm 29 and I'm not even with anyone. And if I want to get married younger than 35, then that means there's not much time!" Emily previously revealed that she had a crush on Jamie, and joked to Harry that she would make "a really good daughter-in-law" while they spent time in the jungle together. She said: "Tell him, when I put fake tan on, I look sublime. Imagine marrying into that family. I'd make a really good daughter-in-law." Chatting about his reaction to Emily's comments, Jamie told The Sun: "She's so sweet in the programme. It was such a nice conversation and I thought, 'Alright dad, where are you going with this one?' It was funny the way she handled it afterwards, it did make me laugh. He's like Tinder in there, dad is isn't he?"

READ: Jamie Redknapp praises dad Harry for matchmaking with Emily Atack

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.