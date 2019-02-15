Victoria Beckham shared candid post-shower snap of her and daughter Harper The Beckham boys know how to romance...

There's a lot of love shared between the Beckham family, so it comes as no surprise that David showered his wife Victoria and daughter Harper with adorable gifts on Valentine's Day. The proud dad-of-four shared a photo of his girls enjoying their cards and presents the following day on Friday. In the picture, little Harper sat on her mum's knee while reading cards from her dad David and brothers - Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo - and looking at the huge bouquet of flowers sitting on the dressing table There were also a couple of exciting looking boxes on the table, which likely held special gifts inside. Doting David lovingly captioned the photograph: "Our girls enjoying a lot of love yesterday... Happy Valentines mummy & Harper love Daddy @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham [love heart emojis]."

Fans loved the romantic gesture, leaving hundreds of comments within an hour of the photo being posted. One fan wrote: "What absolutely beautiful flowers," while another added: "You're very lucky ladies x." Another follower joked: "You didn't pick those flowers up at the Shell garage on way home."

Victoria and Harper weren't the only lucky ladies to be romanced by the Beckham boys on Thursday. Brooklyn spent the day with his new model girlfriend Hanna Cross in Paris! He shared some adorable updates of the day, which was spent visiting the Eiffel Tower, walking along the Seine and taking pit stops to enjoy some red wine and good food. Brooklyn uploaded a photo of the pair, which he captioned: "Me and my girl. Luckiest man in the world. Love you baby."

