Who are Cheryl's ex's? The Greatest Dancer star's past relationships revealed... She has a few famous ex boyfriends...

Cheryl has had a handful of whirlwind marriages and relationships since she appeared on our TV screen back in 2002. The star is a true romantic and has previously said that she believes in soul mates, so it's no wonder her most recent single is called Love Made Me Do It, following on from her smash hits: Fight for This Love and Crazy Stupid Love. The singer who has been remarkably unlucky in love recently declared on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast that she was no longer interested in dating: "I know what I want in life, but in the romantic area... that area has stopped. It's not happening anymore." HELLO! has looked back at the Newcastle-born star's past relationships, from her first known boyfriend Jason Mack to her romance with the father of her son, Liam Payne…

Jason Mack

Cheryl dated Jason Mack between 2000 and 2002 before she starred on Popstars: The Rivals although their relationship was toxic as Jason struggled with a devastating drug addiction. In an interview Cheryl explained that her relationship with Jack was the basis for her song Craziest Things explaining: "We swore, we fought, we did everything it says in that song. People think it's passionate and fun, but it's aggressive and wrong. I was depressed and poorly. I had to end it for my health."

Cheryl dated Jason Mack until 2002

Jacob Thompson

Jacob and Cheryl met after both appearing on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and started dating in the final round of auditions. Jacob explained to the Daily Mirror that after the television personality became a judge on The X Factor in 2008, she was encouraged by her PR team to get rid of the boyfriend to enhance her image.

Jacob Thompson and Cheryl met on Popstars: The Rivals

Ashley Cole

Cheryl started famously dating England and Chelsea footballer Ashley Cole in 2004, when they moved into the same apartment block in North London. However, their marriage was doomed from the start when in 2008, two years after they took their vows, Ashley cheated on the Geordie star with a 22-year-old hairdresser from South London. After deciding to give the marriage another go, in January 2010, it was revealed that the 38-year-old had cheated on the Girls Aloud star once again with four more women. Following the infidelity, in February 2010, Cheryl announced their split and filed for a divorce on the grounds of Ashley's "unreasonable behavior."

Ashley and Cheryl married in 2006

Derek Hough

In 2010 Cheryl contracted malaria following a trip to Tanzania but the one person by her side when she was on her death bed was Derek Hough. Derek is an American professional Latin and ballroom dancer who choreographed for Cheryl, with the pair spending little time apart. Years after their relationship, Derek confirmed: "We dated for a while" before explaining that he values their friendship too much to talk about their time together.

Derek Hough choreographed for Cheryl

Tre Holloway

The mum-of-one met dancer Tre Holloway when she was performing on The X Factor live finals and the pair became inseparable in 2012 when they started dating. However their intense romance was short-lived as Cheryl confirmed in 2013 that the couple had ended the relationship with Tre after 14 months together. Tweeting after the news was released the American Dancer reflected on his time with Cheryl: "Cheryl is AMAZING as you all know…sometimes against our will life gives us 2 options: losing yourself or losing someone else. Regardless of the situation, don’t lose yourself."

Tre Holloway and Cheryl dated for 14 months

Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, a French restaurateur, was Cheryl's second husband. The pair married in 2014, having known each other for 12 weeks, meeting at the Cannes Film Festival where Cheryl was an ambassador for L'Oreal. However, the former Girls Aloud star was granted a decree nisi ending her marriage in London after explaining that it was the restaurateur's unreasonable behavior that led to her dramatic weight loss. The District Judge Heather MacGregor who handled the divorce case explained that Cheryl could not "reasonably be expected to live with him."

Cheryl and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini met at Cannes Film Festival

Liam Payne

In March 2017, Cheryl had her first child, Bear, with former One Direction star Liam Payne. The two stars first met in 2008, when Liam was a teenager auditioning for The X Factor. The couple were reunited in 2015 at The X Factor Final but their relationship was not confirmed until February 2016. Unfortunately, in 2018 the couple separated after two and a half years. The pair broke the news via twitter with Liam stating: "Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Cheryl and Liam Payne met on The X Factor

