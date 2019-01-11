Cheryl on feeling 'low' following Liam Payne split The former A-list couple split in July 2018

Six months on from her split from Liam Payne, TV star Cheryl has opened up about her heartache as she talked about moving on with her life goals. The 35-year-old, who is currently a judge on The Greatest Dancer, told MailOnline: "I hate the lows... I hate the lows. It's kind of one of the things that makes us not want to get into a relationship. Nothing quite makes you feel like that, does it? Nothing else." Cheryl and her ex-boyfriend Liam welcomed their son Bear into the world in March 2017. The former lovebirds announced their split in July this year, after two-and-a-half years together.

Cheryl and Liam Payne split last summer

When asked about finding love again, Cheryl replied: "I wouldn't say I've given up on love. I love, love. But I have paused my relationship goals. All is well. I'm just going with the flow, but I have no plans to meet anybody anytime soon." Despite the break-up, both Cheryl and Liam remain on the best of terms. "There's no animosity whatsoever," she added. "We are learning all the time. And it's good, it's healthy. We're just like any other couple that have gone through this."

At the time of the split, the former lovebirds released a joint statement, which read: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

They both met on The X Factor in 2008, when Cheryl was a judge and he auditioned as a contestant when he was 14. The stars welcomed their son in March 2017 after a year of dating. Over the past few months, mum-of-one Cheryl has also been working on new music material - which is Cheryl's first album since Only Human, which was released in 2014. Her latest project sees her as a judge on BBC show, The Greatest Dancer, alongside Strictly's Oti Mabuse and Glee star Matthew Morrison.

