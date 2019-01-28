Cheryl's fans spy mystery man in new photo The singer was rehearsing with her final three teams from The Greatest Dancer

When Cheryl shared an innocent picture to Instagram on Sunday, she had no idea that for her fans, the attention was all in the details. As the Love Made Me Do It singer posed in front of a pair of grand mirrors, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a man in a checked shirt reflected in the mirror's background.

Sent into a frenzy, commenters begged Cheryl to reveal the mystery man's identity, with one user asking: "Who's that in the background?" whilst another wrote: "Is that your new man in the mirror?"

The judge on BBC1's The Greatest Dancer had been rehearsing with her final three contestants (Dane Bates Collective, Harry & Eleiyah and Frobacks) ahead of this Saturday's live shows. Taking a quick break to pose in the studio, Cheryl looked the very epitome of off-duty chic in a chunky khaki knit, cargo pants and cow-print boots.

Cheryl's love life has often been the subject of mass press and public speculation, but the singer has been quick to dispel rumours of a new romance in recent months. Speaking to MailOnline, Cheryl explained that she hadn't "given up on love", but added: "I love love, but I hate the lows. It's one of the things that makes me not want to get into a relationship."

Following her split in July from One Direction star Liam Payne, her boyfriend of two years, Cheryl confirmed that there was "no animosity whatsoever" between the pair, as they continue to co-parent and prioritise their two-year-old son Bear's wellbeing. "I have paused my relationship goals," Cheryl continued. "I’m just going with the flow, but I have no plans to meet anybody any time soon."

