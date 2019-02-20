Why Duchess Meghan was forced to abandon a New York restaurant after just 15 minutes She is due to celebrate her baby shower in the city

The Duchess of Sussex was forced to abandon her lunch at a New York restaurant after just 15 minutes on Tuesday, it's been revealed. A source told HELLO! that Meghan stepped out for a bite to eat with her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer at the Flora Bar inside the Met Breuer museum – but left shortly afterwards. The pair were sat at a window table and it's thought they felt it wasn't private enough - so they instead headed to the Surrey Hotel. They were later seen at Café Boulud inside the venue, seated at the back where it was quieter.

Meghan headed out for lunch with Abigail

Meghan has enjoyed a whirlwind trip to the city to celebrate her baby shower with 15 of her closest friends – Serena Williams, Misha Nonoo, Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson were all photographed with the Duchess on Tuesday.

Later in the evening on Tuesday, the former actress headed out for an intimate dinner with Markus, Misha, Jessica, Abigail and Serena – they arrived at The Polo Bar at around 7pm and spent three hours chatting and laughing together.

Out for dinner with close friend Markus

Meghan and best pal Jessica have spent some treasured time together in New York over the past few days. On Saturday, they paid a visit to Ladurée in SoHo for macarons and tea. "It was on the Saturday but it was a totally private visit," a bakery source told HELLO!. Meghan has previously opened up about how much she loves the bakery, calling it a "little slice of Paris in the middle of New York City." During the trip, she also enjoyed some shopping trips in the city, and is said to have purchased plenty of new baby clothes to bring back to the UK.

