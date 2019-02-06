Claire Richards adorably chaperones her son on his first date How cute!

Singer Claire Richards had an embarrassing mum moment on Wednesday, by revealing that she's chaperoning her 11-year-old son Charlie on his first date this weekend! During an interview with the Loose Women panel, Ruth Langsford teased: "Somebody has his first date this Sunday…" Claire replied: "He's going to kill me! Bless him, he came home and asked her to go out with him. We're picking her up and we're going to take them bowling." The 41-year-old continued, joking: "I'm just going to be in the lane next to them and pretend I'm not there!" Claire and her husband Reece Hill - who she married in 2008, also have a nine-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Claire was on the show to talk motherhood and music - and she discussed the news that she will be singing with Celine Dion at London's Hyde Park this summer. Talking about performing with mega-star Celine, Claire said: "Performing at Hyde Park on the same stage as my idol Celine really is a dream come true." She also admitted that she sang a Celine Dion song when she auditioned for her band Step and joked about plans to "hang around Celine's dressing room".

Mum-of-two Claire's best friend and Steps co-member Faye Tozer is currently dazzling on the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour, after making it to the semi-finals last December. Talking to Claire told Bang! Showbiz in a recent interview, Claire admitted: "If I was to do anything, I would love to do Strictly – it’s right up my street in terms of lovely costumes and hair and makeup. It’s all very glam." That is something that Strictly and Steps fans alike would no doubt love to see next year...

