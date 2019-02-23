Holly Willoughby shares rare video of youngest son Chester skiing He's a natural!

Holly Willoughby was one very proud mum on Saturday, as her youngest son Chester hit a milestone - learning how to ski! Mum-of-three Holly shared a video of four-year-old Chester skiing down the slopes for the first time, giving fans a rare glimpse of their family life. The video showed Chester confidentiality trailing behind Holly, who kept looking back to see how her young son was doing. She lovingly captioned the shot: "My final baby is off and skiing or as Chester says...off and key-ing... super proud as he’s only 4... now home for tomorrow’s @dancingonice."

The presenter also shared where both skiing outfits are from, for fans wanting to copy their ice-cool looks. Holly's black ensemble with rainbow zig-zag detail is from skiwear brand Perfect Moment, while Harry's cute suit is available to buy from Alex and Alexa. Fans were seriously impressed with Harry's new skills, with one writing: "Brave boy, well done Chester." Another added: "How gorgeous Holly a great skill to teach them, I can’t wait to do the same." And a third commented: "Wow he’s amazing! No fear! Xx."

Holly will be back in the Dancing on Ice studio on Sunday to present the next live show alongside Phillip Schofield. Perhaps little Chester will continue his love for snow sports by trying on a pair of skating boots in the future, too?

