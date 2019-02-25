David Walliams welcomes adorable new family member How sweet!

David Walliams delighted his fans over the weekend as he introduced the latest member of his family – a puppy named Ernie. The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a sweet photo of himself holding Ernie in one hand, and his other dog, Bert in the other. "Bert has a baby brother. Meet Ernie," he wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to congratulate David, with one writing: "Congratulations Bert and David on your new addition to your beautiful family," while another said: "Aw, bless lovely dogs so cute." A third added: "Oh! Ernie is adorable, and so much like his brother and dad." The dad-of-one regularly shares photos of his beloved dog Bert, including a recent snapshot on Valentine's Day, and will no doubt treat fans to many cute pictures of Ernie too.

David Walliams introduced his fans to new puppy Ernie

The TV star's new puppy will be another four-legged companion for his five-year-old son too. David is the proud father to son Alfred, from his marriage to model Lara Stone. The couple were married in May 2010 at London's Claridge's Hotel, and welcomed their only child in May 2013. David filed for divorce from the Dutch model in September 2015. The couple are carefully to keep little Alfred out of the public eye, and have never shared a photo of their son on social media.

David has had a busy start to the year

David's had a busy start to the year, and has been enjoying being back on Britain's Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and presenters Ant and Dec. The comedy star has also had some exciting news earlier in the month, as his bestselling novel, Billionaire Boy, is set to be made into a brand new stage production. The theatre show will tour the UK, and has been adapted and directed by Neal Foster. David's story is about a boy, Joe Spud, who becomes the richest in the country, but doesn’t have any friends. It was first published in 2010, and was adapted into programme shown on BBC in 2016.

