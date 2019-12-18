David Walliams treated himself to a Robbie Williams gig on Tuesday night, and to mark the occasion, the Britain's Got Talent star shared a sweet photo of himself and the singer – and by the looks of things, they're the best of friends! Taking to Instagram, David shared a photo of himself and Robbie in a close embrace and added the cheeky caption: "I think he loves me @robbiewilliams." Fans were delighted to see that the pair are such good friends, and took to the comment section of the Little Britain star's post to say as much.

The sweet comments included: "Loyal and true friends," "Match made in heaven," "Aw, I love you both! Legends," and "I love knowing these two are mates."

It's been a busy week for Robbie, who has embarked on a series of blockbuster London shows with his new festive album, The Christmas Present. Robbie even performed at the Royal Variety Performance!

Robbie and David are close friends

As part of his promotional tour, Robbie recently made an appearance on Loose Women with his wife Ayda, and almost left the ITV audience in tears. While on air, the doting dad revealed that his eldest daughter Teddy featured on his new album. Mum Ayda couldn't control her emotions and nearly broke down in tears when a clip of their seven-year-old daughter singing was played, saying: "I'm going to cry. I'm really going to cry. It's so sweet."

Robbie, who also shares son Charlie and daughter Coco with his wife, also got emotional during the song, prompting Ayda to say: "You've teared up too!" Robbie playfully responded: "I'm going now. I was looking at you thinking 'oh she's being mental again' and then thought 'no I'm going too!'"

Robbie's new album also features some impressive cameos from famous faces, including Rod Stewart and Bryan Adams.

