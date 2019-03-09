Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood shares very rare photograph with boyfriend Jonathan Myring This is lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has shared an adorable rare photograph of himself and boyfriend Jonathan Myring, to fans' delight. Posting the smiley selfie to his Instagram account, he simply captioned it: "Jonathan & I @cottage_point_inn." Horticulturalist Jonathan is out in Australia to support Craig, as he is currently appearing on the judging panel for the country's version of Strictly Come Dancing - and it looks like the couple were enjoying some downtime in the sunshine. Plenty of Craig's followers sent their best wishes, with one writing: "Have a great time! Looks beautiful. Enjoy the sun," and Strictly co-star Janette Manrara adding: "Gorgeous boys!"

Craig shared the adorable photo on Instagram

Craig and Jonathan met in February 2018, and were introduced through a mutual friend backstage during the Strictly tour. He told The Sun the following month: "I'm really happy. He's absolutely gorgeous, super intelligent. It's a bit too early for the L word but we really, really like each other. This one is definitely a keeper."

See the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers' beautiful wedding dresses

It seems the couple have got even more loved-up since then, as Craig recently revealed that he had spent Christmas with Jonathan's family - and even touched on the idea of marriage. "It's been ten months since we got together and this is serious - I am about to spend Christmas in the bosom of his family down in Sussex," he told the Daily Mail in November 2018.

Craig Revel Horwood discusses the 2018 Strictly cast:

Loading the player...

He added: "It will be very traditional with lots of children running around. I love it, I will even be doing some cooking. I’m very good at stuffing. I honestly hope Jonathan and I will get married. But there won’t be any children — that’s a step too far!"

Strictly star Anton du Beke shares adorable rare snap with toddler twins

It was recently revealed that all of the Strictly Come Dancing professional cast will return for the 2019 series, apart from Pasha Kovalev, who announced his retirement from the show in February. Fans are surely hoping that veteran judge Craig will return to the panel, too, after fulfilling his duties in his native Australia.