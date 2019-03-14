Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals exciting news Fans can't wait for this!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell is used to appearing in vlogs with boyfriend Joe Sugg, and now she's set to star in her very own video on her new YouTube channel. The debut video will launch on Thursday night at 5pm, with Dianne revealing the news on Twitter earlier in the day. "Tonight’s the night !!!!!!!!! Di at 5 my first vlog," she wrote. After fans wondered whether it was hers or Joe's she clarified: "My own. I edited it all myself. I only showed Joe the finished product." Comments soon followed, with one loyal follower writing: "Ah so proud of you!" while another said: "I love the fact that you are doing what Joe does, and you taught him what you do."

Dianne Buswell is launching her first YouTube video on Thursday night

Dianne has appeared on many of Joe's videos on YouTube since his Strictly journey began in September. Since the pair started dating, she has featured even more, and fans adore their chemistry. In January, Dianne revealed that she had purchased a vlogging camera, having practiced her camera work with Joe's over the past few months.

Dianne met now boyfriend Joe Sugg on the 2018 series of Strictly

It's been an exciting time for Dianne, who is currently touring the country with fellow Strictly pros Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt in dance production Here Come the Girls. Joe has been fully supportive of their show, and has been travelling around with Dianne so that they can spend maximum time together. "With his job he can do it anywhere, so no matter whether he’s in Glasgow or wherever, he can still work," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview earlier in the month.

The Australian-born dancer also revealed that she would be filming some of the tour. "I'm going to be taking my camera on tour with us," she told HELLO! "I'm definitely going to be taking some backstage footage of us. But do you know what else I'll be doing, I'm going to take a leaf out of Joe's book and do a few pranks."

