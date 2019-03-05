Holly Willoughby posts rare video of children Belle and Chester making pancakes The doting mum had spoken about her kids' love of pancakes earlier on This Morning

Holly Willoughby has been excited about Pancake Day from the moment she got up on Shrove Tuesday morning. The This Morning host aptly dressed in a bright yellow dress to mark the occasion, and got stuck into making – and eating – some of the tasty treats on the ITV daytime show. Holly enthusiastically flipped her pancake, and was so proud of the results that she even ran to pick it up when it fell on the ground, making sure it didn’t go to waste. So it comes as no surprise that when she got home, the first thing she did was make more pancakes with her children.

The TV presenter shared a sweet video on Instagram of the family whipping up a storm at their west London home. In the footage, her four-year-old son Chester is seen stirring the mixture enthusiastically. Holly also posted photos of Belle and Chester making pancake art, with the 37-year-old explaining in the caption: "Pancake Day challenge – girls vs boys/ unicorns vs aliens." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Very sweet, don't drop any! You did make me smile this morning." Another added: "We need to see the results of these!"

Holly Willoughby and her children enjoyed a pancake competition

It's been a busy week for Holly, who had a starring role on Saturday night as she hosted the MSC Bellissima naming ceremony in Southampton. Ahead of the evening, the Celebrity Juice host chatted to HELLO!, and admitted that she wouldn’t mind taking her children on a cruise holiday in the future. "Having been here today, it's something I would think about. I thought you might get a bit of cabin fever and not a lot to do, but I didn’t realise just how much choice there is and also you don't understand the scale of a ship and there is loads for them to do," she said.

Holly is a doting mum to Harry, Belle and Chester

While Holly is a successful TV presenter, there is nothing she prefers more than being a mum. Talking to HELLO!, she said of motherhood: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Speaking about balancing her hectic career with her three children she said: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

Holly's rise to stardom

