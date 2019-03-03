Holly Willoughby's daughter Belle visited Dancing on Ice tonight: photo How cute is this?

Holly Willoughby's daughter Belle visited her mum at work on Sunday night - tagging along to watch her prepare behind the scenes as she got ready for Dancing on Ice. In a photo posted by the 37-year-old presenter, her seven-year-old daughter Belle can be seen wearing a pretty black dress, her long blonde hair just like her famous mum's as she peeks around from backstage just before the show. "Pre-show peek with Belle," Holly proudly captioned the photograph.

READ: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pre-wedding details and photos

Belle visits her mum at work on Sunday

It's not the first time the kids have visited Holly at work - back in December, she shared a photograph of Belle with her brothers Chester and Harry, which showed her kids looking around the huge jungle set. Holly simply captioned the photograph: "Welcome to the jungle..." with three heart emojis - and fans were quick to leave their sweet comments. "Cutest pic ever. Making memories. Gorgeous. Have a wonderful time," one fan wrote, while another said: "Looking good in their jungle tops. Hope they are enjoying the jungle Holly." Some fans criticised Holly for taking her children out of school, however, with one commenter adding: "Why are they not in school? Are they having early holidays?"

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals reason behind huge parenting decision

Holly's kids also visited her on set in Australia

It's been a busy weekend for Holly. On Saturday night she stepped out to host the star-studded MSC Bellissima naming ceremony in Southampton, and as usual, all eyes were on her gorgeous outfit. Looking every inch the belle of the ball, the This Morning host stunned in a strapless tulle gown by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. The black and white design featured a sweetheart neckline and floor-length skirt, and is part of the brand's Spring 2019 Ready to Wear collection. What's more, Holly's dress is still available to buy on the designer's website – but you may have to save for a while, as it comes with a £2,500 price tag.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.