What is Stacey Dooley's net worth? Take a look at the Strictly star's fortune

Stacey Dooley has had a seriously busy time of thing since winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2018! The presenter, who is now hosting Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star previously presented BBC Three's Stacey Dooley Investigates series of documentaries since 2008 (you can catch them on BBC iPlayer), covering women's issues and issues focused on younger people, and she recently made headlines for her fashion industry documentary. But how much do you know about Stacey Dooley? Find out everything you need to know about Stacey, the Stacey Dooley documentaries, her net worth, her big break into TV and her MBE accolade.

What is Stacey Dooley's net worth?

According to website Articlebio, Stacey's net worth is more than $1million (£760,150). This is believed to be down to her work on her BBC documentaries plus her book deal, On The Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back. Stacey first appeared on our TV screens in 2008 when she travelled to India for the BBC Three documentary Blood, Sweat and T-shirts. She lived and worked alongside people in the Indian fashion industry making clothes for the UK high street. A few years later, she fronted her own documentary series Stacey Dooley Investigates for BBC Three, covering hard-hitting topics affecting young people around the world including sex trafficking, child labour and the darker side of tourism. Her latest documentary, Fashion's Dirty Secrets, aired to rave reviews on BBC One.

Stacey's awards

Earlier this year, Stacey was appointed an MBE in the 2018 Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting. She was set to receive her MBE from the Queen in October, but had to reschedule due to prior arrangements. She is currently touring the country in between her Strictly schedule to promote her book.

Stacey's early life

Stacey, 31, grew up in Luton, Bedfordshire, and left school at 16. She worked as a shop assistant at Luton Airport before being chosen to take part in her first BBC documentary aged 21.

Stacey's personal life

Stacey has reportedly been in a relationship with fitness trainer Sam Tux since 2014. The couple often share pictures of each other on their Instagram, with one of Sam's most recent posts applauding the star. "Proud of you girl. From dodging bullets in Iraq to chasing Drug lords around Mexico!! Catching flights around the world like they're local buses…you're an absolute grafter and deserve everything you get…who needs GCSE's when you got a MBE. My girl." Similarly, Stacey shares loving posts of Sam thanking him for his "patience". It is believed the pair live in Brighton with their dog Bernie.

Strictly Come Dancing

Stacey signed up to Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and was partnered with Kevin Clifton. Speaking about being on the show, she said: "I'm taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year and my mother is going explode. 2018 has already been such an incredible year for me, I've done some amazing things and I'm excited to add 'becoming a dancing GENIUS' to the list! Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hardcore so I'm going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins. See you on the dancefloor!"

