Who is Jenna Coleman's boyfriend? She used to date Richard Madden

Jenna Coleman has returned to our screens for the third series of period-drama Victoria, brightening up our Sunday nights once more. Fans have always been curious about the 32-year-old beauty's romantic relationships, ever since she started her TV career on Emmerdale and Doctor Who. So, who is Jenna Coleman dating? Read on to find out more...

READ: Everything you need to know about Victoria season three

Who is Jenna Coleman dating?

Jenna Colman has been dating her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes since 2016. Tom actually plays her on-screen husband - Prince Albert! The couple have always been quite tight-lipped about their romance, but Jenna has previously revealed to the Mail on Sunday: "It is wonderful because we are very old friends and immediately we have the same tone, the same ideas, and instantly that connection feels very strong." Later, when she was asked by The Guardian if she was happy with Tom, a smitten Jenna replied: "Oh god, yes!"

Jenna and Tom on Victoria

Who is Tom Hughes?

Tom Hughes is a 32-year-old actor who stars as Prince Albert in ITV's Victoria. You might also recognise him from The Game, About Time, Cemetery Junction and Silk. Although he doesn't talk much about is relationship, he often accompanies Jenna on the red carpet - and they look absolutely amazing together.

Is Jenna Coleman married to Tom Hughes?

After three years of dating, Jenna and Tom aren't married - but who knows what the future will bring...

READ: Everything you need to know about Outlander season 5

Jenna Coleman dating history

Well, did you know that Jenna dated Game of Thrones and Bodyguard star Richard Madden? The pair dated on-and-off for four years until they split for good in 2015. Following their breakup, Jenna then had to address rumours that she was dating Prince Harry. She told This Morning: "No, he's a friend of mine."

Does Jenna Coleman have a child?

No, Jenna Coleman does not have a child and there are currently no pregnancy rumours.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.