Cher, 78, and Alexander Edwards, 38, look utterly loved up as they match in black biker leather for red carpet appearance

Cher and her beau Alexander Edwards looked happier than ever as they took to the red carpet for The Bikeriders in matching outfits.

The "Believe" singer, 78, and her music executive boyfriend, 38, looked incredibly on theme with the film, as they opted for black biker leather. The duo wore fitted leather biker jackets, with matching black pants. Cher opted for billowing glitter cargo pants, with a black lace panel over her midriff, while Alexander chose to keep his look all leather.

© Steve Granitz Cher and Alexander at the premiere for The Bikeriders

The couple held hands as they rocked the red carpet, with Alexander leaning in for a kiss on his partner's cheek as she smiled, clearly over the moon. He towered over her in black platformed boots and looked down at her admiringly.

This isn't the first time the duo have matched on the red carpet, as they coordinated ensembles at the Balmain F/W24 show during Paris Fashion Week, with classic blue jeans and black blazers.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Cher twinned with her beau

The 78-year-old has been with her partner since 2022, and she's called him "fabulous". "He's kind, smart, hilarious... and we kiss like teenagers", she said of her boyfriend. The couple's 40-year age gap doesn't seem to prohibit them from having fun, as they have music in common.

"We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He's got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other", she said.

© Gilbert Flores Cher and Alexander pack on the PDA

In fact, Alexander was a big reason behind Cher finally putting out an album of original music for the first time in 10 years, as he produced her Christmas album, released October 20, 2023.

"It was Alexander who talked me into singing again", Cher explained. "He brought me some songs and the subject of the Christmas album came up."

© Emma McIntyre The happy couple looked super loved up

"I was ambivalent. I've been asked about doing one since my Sonny and Cher days. The truth is that I never really imagined myself doing it."

She added: "Alexander helped me realise that now was the right time. He’s incredible: a talented producer and writer and so much more".