Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's rare PDA-packed photos together — and private romance's timeline

As Austin Butler premiered his latest film, The Bikeriders directed by Jeff Nichols, on June 17 in Los Angeles, he had his girlfriend Kaia Gerber by his side supporting him.

Though the Bottoms actress, 22, didn't post for pictures on the red carpet with her heartthrob beau, 32, she was seen cheering him on not far away nonetheless, and the two even snuck in a quick kiss before heading into the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Austin — who dated Vanessa Hudgens for nearly a decade before their early 2020 split — first sparked romance rumors with the Library Science creative in December of 2021, before taking their relationship public in March 2022.

Prior to her romance with Austin, Kaia had previously dated fellow heartthrob Jacob Elordi, who is now in a relationship with Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, and she was also briefly linked to Pete Davidson.

Austin and Kaia made their first major public appearance as a couple at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party on March 24, 2022, at which time they had been dating for about three months.

That following May, they made two more appearances of which loved-up photos quickly went viral, at the Met Gala, and during the Cannes Film Festival, when Austin was promoting the Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic.

And though their latest public appearance for The Bikeriders — which also stars Jodie Comer, Mike Faist, Tom Hardy, Norman Reedus, and Michael Shannon, among others, and premieres June 21 — didn't come produce new pics of the two, scroll below for some of the pair's cutest PDA-packed photos.

1/ 7 © Getty Met Gala Debut Austin and Kaia first made a point of posing on a red carpet together at the 2022 Met Gala, when the theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion.



2/ 7 © Getty Crazy in Love The two quickly went viral after sharing a tender moment during a Cannes Film Festival screening of Elvis on May 25, 2022.



3/ 7 © Getty An Oscars Season Must Though Austin didn't win the Oscar for his performance as The King of Rock 'n' Roll, he and Kaia still celebrated at Hollywood's most famous after party, Vanity Fair's annual Oscars fête on March 12, 2023.



4/ 7 © Getty Date Night or Modeling Campaign? The two looked glamorous as ever while attending the Time100 Gala on April 26, 2023 in New York City.



5/ 7 © Getty Sunday Best Austin and Kaia proved they know how to keep it casual when they were spotted on a Sunday outing to the farmer's market in Los Angeles on October 15, 2023.



6/ 7 © Matt Winkelmeyer Meet the Family For the annual Casamigos Halloween Party — Kaia's dad Rande Gerber's tequila brand with George Clooney — she and Austin dressed up as the iconic Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick, and were joined by her model mom Cindy Crawford and brother Presley Gerber for the spooky night out.

