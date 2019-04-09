Everything you need to know about Harry Redknapp's wife, Sandra Can you imagine pretending to be 17 again?

Sandra Redknapp was the subject of many of Harry Redknapp's anecdotes while he was in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Although he has now swapped Bush Tucker trials for Hard to Please OAPs, which sees older celebs trying out all of the latest gadgets and gizmos that technology has to offer, we'd be surprised if Sandra's name doesn't come up! But how much do we know about the mum-of-two? Find out everything you need to know about Sandra Redknapp here…

Marriage

Sandra and Harry have been married for a seriously impressive 52 years, having tied the knot in 1967. The pair first met when they were 17 in their local pub. Speaking about their relationship in the jungle, Harry said: "Even when I'm out I ring her ten times a day. She's my life. I'm a bit scared actually, getting older. I do love her too much, if anything happened it would just kill me. We just get on so well, I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her."

Loading the player...

Sandra chatted about Harry's sweet mentions of her in the jungle, and revealed to The Sun that she found it a little embarrassing. "He just doesn't realise that everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it's quite embarrassing really," she said. "He doesn't realise the public are seeing him saying things, which is very nice. It's very flattering after 54 years. You don't often hear him say things, so to hear him say that is really nice."

READ: Harry Redknapp's £3.5million Dorset home has to be seen to be believed

Children

Sandra is the mother of two sons, Jamie and Mark Redknapp. The pair clearly have a great relationship with their parents, and during his stint in the jungle, Jamie shared a throwback photo of his dad being accosted by two teenage girls while playing football back in the 1960s, and hinted that one of the girls who stormed the pitch was none other than his mum! In the video, which has since expired on Instastories, the match commentator can be heard explaining: "A couple of girls in fact [are on the pitch], they've come on to mob Harry Redknapp! Well nothing too sinister about that, and perhaps Harry enjoyed it." Jamie captioned the post: "Sandra just couldn't keep her hands off Harry even in the early days! I'm pleased to say she improved her running action."

READ: Who is Harry Redknapp? Everything you need to know about the I'm a Celebrity star

Car accident and health battles

Harry and Sandra were in the headlines back in 2016 after the retired football manager accidentally ran over his wife's foot after she left the car and waited to cross the road. Speaking about the incident, Harry said: "I used to think I was a good driver but I had a nightmare and ran over my wife one day. She got out the car and I thought she'd crossed the road and I pulled forward and she fell into the road and a bus stopped literally yards away. The most amazing part of the story probably, my granddaughter is sitting on top of the bus and sees all of this. Unreal." Sandra thankfully recovered fully from the incident.

It was revealed that back in 2016 Sandra also suffered from sepsis, and it was so serious that Harry considered dropping out of the jungle until she recovered. Speaking to The Sun, Harry said: "She's been ill with sepsis and it's knocked her for six. It was only five weeks ago. Sandra was in and out of hospital but she wanted to come over to Australia. I was worried about her coming, I didn't know if it was going to be too much for her."